Car thieves hit Southeast Memphis car lot for the fourth time in three weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say someone tried to drive two vehicles off of the Adesa Memphis lot on Getwell Wednesday night.

One of the vehicles is now a mangled GMC SUV. Police say this is the fourth time in three weeks that that the auto action business has been hit by car thieves.

The driver who was picking up a car from Adesa on Thursday said none of his vehicles have been damaged, and he's surprised someone got on the lot again. "They do have cameras in there and some security guards. They are probably going to have to double the security," the customer said.

On Friday, officers arrested two people who jumped the fence and crashed at least one car through a gate.

There are concrete barriers, metal posts and signs that say the fence is high voltage and connects to an alarm, but that hasn't stopped crooks from returning.

"One of them is a kamikaze, willing to do what he wants, and everybody else follows," a customer said.

During the previous break-ins thieves got away with at least seven vehicles. Some of them were later recovered.

Another business, Dealers Auto Auction, on Democrat had two similar break-ins in June 2019 and more than 20 vehicles were stolen.