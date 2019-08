× Boil water notice issued for Mississippi city

STARKVILLE, Miss. — The city of Starkville is under a boil water notice until further notice due to a major pipe repair.

A pipe must undergo major repairs on Locksley Way. The boil water notice will remain in effect until water samples can be tested.

A spokesperson from the city said the process should be complete by Saturday.

