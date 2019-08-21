× Woman allegedly hit with bottle, held at gunpoint at Midtown Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was allegedly held at gunpoint and hit with a bottle at a busy Midtown Kroger during the day Tuesday.

The victim was in the parking lot of Kroger at 1759 Union Ave. around 2:30 p.m., according to police, when the occupants of a silver Hyundai Sonata drove up and exchanged words with the victim.

After exchanging words, the driver, 22-year-old Christopher Duckett, allegedly threw a bottle at the victim, spilling a liquid inside the car. According to a police affidavit, Chandrell Duckett, 24, was in the back seat, pointed a gun at the victim and said, “B**** what you gonna do!”

The victim was able to follow the car after the suspects fled the scene, and she called police.

Memphis Police stopped the Sonata and detained both suspects. Police found a handgun in the car.

Christopher and Chandrell Duckett gave police typed statements admitting their role in the incident, according to police. They are both facing charges of aggravated assault and are due in court Wednesday.