Suspect wanted after woman is attacked, robbed downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It happened so fast.

Police say a 21-year-old college student was walking on Nettleton at Front Street around 5 p.m. when a man came up to her. He asked how the victim was doing, but turned violent a few seconds later. Police say the suspect punched the victim, broke her arm and then stole her purse and phone.

She ran to the nearest fire station for help after her attacker took off down Nettleton. Police are still looking for the suspect.

The victim's father told us she was too shaken up to talk.

"I mean, it can happen to anyone," a resident said. "I always carry my mace around."

Another resident says he's now afraid for his daughter's safety.

"I'm devastated. I can't imagine if that was my daughter," Brian Henley said.

He lives close to where the attack happened, and says his wife and 22-year-old will move in with him soon.

"Am I going to feel good about her walking home late at night? Probably not."

If anyone knows anything, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.