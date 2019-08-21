× Suspect in 2015 Memphis murder captured in Mexico

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of murdering a convenience store clerk in Memphis in 2015 was found and arrested in Mexico on Tuesday.

Christian Hall, 23, was captured Monterrey, Mexico, by United States Marshals and Mexican authorities. He faces charges of first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

A warrant has been out for Hall’s arrest since September 2018.

Investigators said Hall shot and killed Khaled Khayet, 30, in June 2015 at the Zorro Market in the 7900 block of East Shelby Drive.

Police said they were also able to connect two other men — Marco Vales and Antonio Jones — to the crime as well.

Vales was convicted for his role in December 2017. The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said he would be sentenced to a mandatory life sentence for the murder and a minimum of 15 years for the robbery.

Jones was indicted by a Shelby County Grand Jury in April 2018 and is awaiting trial.

Hall remains in custody while awaiting extradition to Tennessee.