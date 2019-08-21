× Shooting overnight in northern Shelby County sends one to hospital

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A person was shot late Tuesday night in Shelby County, and authorities do not have any suspects in custody.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of Orange Tulip Drive. One person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Shelby County deputies have no one in custody for the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

This story is breaking, and WREG will provide updates as we learn more.