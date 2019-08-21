Shooting overnight in northern Shelby County sends one to hospital

Posted 7:02 am, August 21, 2019, by

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A person was shot late Tuesday night in Shelby County, and authorities do not have any suspects in custody.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of Orange Tulip Drive. One person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Shelby County deputies have no one in custody for the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

This story is breaking, and WREG will provide updates as we learn more.

 

Google Map for coordinates 35.251286 by -89.873295.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.