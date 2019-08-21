Pass It On: A cancer patient receives help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Hardeman County man thought he had pnuemonia until he made a trip to the emergency room and found out it was much worse.

Meet our play maker Pat Kirk. She works at the Hardeman County Criminal Justice Complex and wants to help her friend Gary Bryant.

"In a couple of days they found out he has lung cancer. The next days they found out it's already in his brain. He, just yesterday, finished his 10 radiation treatments on his brain. On Friday they're putting in a port, and next week they'll start chemo," she said.

Bryant is a truck driver. Ever since he stopped working, his mother has been reaching out for help.

"She called me last Monday and said, 'Pat. Do you know any way that we can get help from Hardeman County?" Kirk said. "The next morning I had the television on, getting ready to come to work and there you are on Pass It On."

We're glad Kirk reached out. Now it's time to Pass It On.

We're passing on $300 from WREG, plus an additional $300 from an anonymous donor in Nesbit, Mississippi.

Kirk got emotional about the thought of helping Bryant. While we were hiding in the Hardeman County Criminal Justice Complex, employees in the office offered a prayer for Bryant's family.

"We just ask for your healing. We know that you are in the business of miracles God," they said.

Bryant arrived moments later, and Kirk didn't waste any time counting out the cash. But that wasn't it. She counted out more cash that was collected from friends and family, for a total of $2,900.

"I appreciate it," Bryant said. "They finished my treatment on my brain yesterday. I had 10 of those. Next week, they're supposed to start on my lungs."

Unfortunately, just 10 days after we passed it on to Bryant, we received the news that he passed away. His family says receiving this gift from friends was one of the brightest days he experienced.