× Medical District apartment shooting sends one to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was shot at an apartment complex in the Medical District on Wednesday morning, and police do not know the identity of the shooter.

Memphis Police said the shooting happened around 8 a.m. at the Midtown Apartments in the 1000 block of Poplar Avenue.

‘I heard three rounds,’ is how one man living in the Midtown Apartments along Poplar Ave describe an early ‘commotion.’ @MEM_PoliceDept are investigating! Stay @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/Uv2IYtC3oM — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) August 21, 2019

One person was shot and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspect is a man, but police have no additional suspect information available.

WREG will update this story as we learn more.