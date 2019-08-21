Man caught on camera stealing bottles of liquor from Beale Street bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for a man who's accused of breaking into Jerry Lee Lewis' Cafe.

Surveillance footage that was released by police appears to show a man sneaking behind the upstairs bar. To get there, they say the suspect broke through two padlocked doors. From there, the man starts packing up product, including two bottles of Jagermeister and one Fireball whiskey.

The three bottles of liquor are valued at nearly $400.

"That sounds like an inside job all day long to me," a resident said. "It seems pretty drastic just for some booze if you ask me."

As soon as Memphis police put out the video, management at Jerry Lee Lewis Cafe told us they heard from multiple people who recognized and identified the man as a former employee of another bar on Beale Street.

"They'll find him. He's gonna tell off on his own self," a resident said.

If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.