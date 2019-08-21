× Live At 9: Police shootings, breastfeeding, first responder coaching

Check out all the Live At 9 interviews from August 21, 2019.

Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board

New research revealed that the number of civilians dying at the hands of police is on the rise in Memphis. The Bluff City ranks 17th among United States cities with six police killings in 2018.

The Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) is an independent agency with the authority to investigate allegations of misconduct filed by citizens of the public against the Memphis Police Department. Casey Bryant and pastor Ricky Floyd stopped by the WREG studio to discuss CLERB and its work.

World Breastfeeding Month

August is World Breastfeeding Month, but statistics show the state of Tennessee falls below the national average for it. One Mid-South hospital is working to change that.

In fact, Saint Francis Bartlett has increased their breastfeeding rate and earned the designation of baby-friendly. Lactation consultant Christy Brooks joined WREG to talk more about the efforts.

First Responder Coaching

In the aftermath of her own personal tragedy, a Mid-South mother wants everyone to be able to recognize the signs that someone is struggling and needs help, and she’s bringing her efforts to educate the public to Memphis. Grace McLaren stopped by for more on first responder coaching.