Germantown residents say they’re tired of frequent flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Almost three months after historic flash floods caused millions of dollars in damage in Germantown, the community says it's still dealing with flood issues.

Germantown officials called the catastrophic June flooding a once-every-thousand-years type of disaster, but that's not what residents are afraid of. Some homeowners say they saw water creep up their driveway Tuesday night after getting nearly two-inches of rain.

"When the water comes, we sort of watch our local news media to keep us informed as much as they can. Then we begin to watch and anticipate what may or may not happen," Richard Jones said.

While residents say the drainage system as a whole is operating properly, sewer drains are still visibly clogged. It's a warning sign for another potential crisis. Residents are trying to work with the city to make sure history doesn't repeat itself.

"Give voice to each section of the city and how best to address it. We would have to amend the budget for that, but maybe that is what needs to be done," Kristina Garner said.

While acknowledging that both Memphis and Germantown officials were very responsive in the weeks following the flood, several residents we spoke with are concerned that they're being forgotten.

We reached out to the city of Germantown, and they assured us that residents can voice complaints and receive help at any time. But they also admitted that no budget changes will be made until next summer at the earliest.

With more than $7 million of damage involving more than 200 homes, residents hope there is more support in the future.