Friends honor slain Ole Miss student as accused killer heads to court

OXFORD, Miss. — Friends of a slain Ole Miss student are preparing to attend her accused killer's bond hearing with a heavy heart. They are just moving back to campus this week in preparation for school starting next week.

Rose Remington reflected on her time with close friend Ally Kostial, especially in the golf club Kostial started.

"She was the better one. She definitely improved my golf game a bit. We always had the best of times on the course," Remington said.

But this year, Remington and her friends are starting the school year without Kostial. Investigators say they found her body about 30 miles from campus in July 2019. Brandon Theesfeld, 22, is accused of fatally shooting her.

The former Ole Miss student has a bond hearing Thursday. His attorney says his family will speak on his behalf.

"He's been very candid with us about what's going on, and the facts of the case and what occurred on the day in question. It's a very trying situation for him," attorney Tony Farese said.

Kostial’s closest friends say they plan to attend the bond hearing while wearing her favorite color pink in support.

But they don’t want people to focus on the suspect. Instead, they want that focus to be put on their friend.

"Everyone remembers Ally differently, because she touched and inspired so many people," Hannah Chauvin said. "We just want to make sure tomorrow stays about Ally."

To do that, they’re also planning a memorial this fall and hope to rename a new campus gym after her.

"Ally loved teaching yoga and pilates. She loved yoga and the feeling she got from it. The vibes. It would allow her memory to live on. One day we'll all graduate from Ole Miss, and although we'll always remember her, this would be something more permanent," Chauvin said.

If her friends are successful. The New South Campus Recreation Center will be renamed after Ally. They need to fund raise about $150,000. So far they've raised $5,000.