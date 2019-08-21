× Corinth High School student in custody after bringing weapon to school

CORINTH, Miss. — A student at Corinth High School was taken into custody by law enforcement officers after bringing a weapon to the school Wednesday.

Officers reported to the school after school faculty reported the student had a weapon. When officers searched the student, they did find a concealed weapon in his possession.

The Corinth Police Department took the student into custody and transported him to the police department.

“Corinth High School administrators and the Corinth Police Department are to be commended for their prompt and professional response to the situation,” a post from the school district said. “The Corinth School District is committed to providing safe and orderly schools for all of our children.”

The Corinth Police Department is heading this investigation. Neither police nor the school district specified what type of weapon the student had.