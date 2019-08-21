× Accused police impersonator arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted for impersonating a police officer at a Hickory Hill store, as well as a long list of previous warrants, was arrested Tuesday.

Police say James Earl Strickland, 36, walked into the Value Beauty store on Hickory Hill Road Aug. 9 wearing a bullet-resistant vest that said “Police.” They say he flashed a light bar at a driver in the parking lot to get her to move out of a no-parking zone so he could park.

When a security guard asked for credentials, Strickland allegedly sped off in a Chevy Tahoe. Memphis Police said he is not an officer with their department and put out an alert.

In addition to criminal impersonation, Strickland faces charges for aggravated assault, speeding, driving on a suspended license, contempt of juvenile court, theft under $10,000 and burglary of a vehicle.

He is in the Shelby County jail on a bond totaling more than $30,000.