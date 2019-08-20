× Two men charged in theft of $3,000 from supermarket’s safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say two men were charged with stealing money from a Raleigh supermarket after a manager noticed $3,000 missing from a safe.

A manager at the Save-A-Lot on Austin Peay Highway told police she came into work Aug. 14 and noticed the door was unlocked and the security alarm was not activated. Once inside, she checked the safe and noticed the missing money.

She told police she had received a text from Jorge Duarte telling her that another man, Martez Banks, planned on burglarizing the store.

Banks was taken into custody Friday, and police say he admitted to planning the burglary and agreeing to split the money with Duarte.

Duarte was also taken into custody Friday and allegedly admitted to not activating the security alarm, although he denied participation in the burglary.

Both men were charged with burglary and theft, and were released on their own recognizance, according to jail records.