MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic is being diverted off Interstate 40 in Crittenden County, Arkansas on Tuesday morning because of a vehicle fire.

Arkansas State Police reported just before 4 a.m. that eastbound traffic was being diverted to Highway 70 at the 265EB exit.

The vehicle fire is at mile marker 268.9.