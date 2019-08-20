Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 2 just released

Toddler found dead in hot car in north Mississippi

Posted 10:58 am, August 20, 2019

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Police are investigating after a toddler was found dead in a hot car in northeast Mississippi.

Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey tells local news outlets that the 21-month-old boy was found dead Friday evening in the parking lot of a day care center.

Ramey says the child appears to have been left in the vehicle at a workplace elsewhere in Booneville and wasn’t discovered until the vehicle arrived at the day care.

No one has been charged, but Ramey says officers are gathering video and statements.

Ramey did not name the child. The body was sent to Pearl for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The chief says the day care center had nothing to do with the death.

