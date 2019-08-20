× Terminix ranks most ‘mosquito infested’ cities. Memphis was No. 8

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Terminix has ranked the 50 “most mosquito infested” cities in America and Memphis made the top 10.

The Bluff City ranked at No. 8, just behind Atlanta and Philadelphia, but slightly better than Baltimore and Chicago, according to Terminix.

The most mosquito infested city in America was Los Angeles, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston.

Terminix, which is part of Memphis-based ServiceMaster, based its ranking on the number of mosquito services rendered in each city in the last year.

The full listing can be seen here.