Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 2 just released

Terminix ranks most ‘mosquito infested’ cities. Memphis was No. 8

Posted 9:06 am, August 20, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Terminix has ranked the 50 “most mosquito infested” cities in America and Memphis made the top 10.

The Bluff City ranked at No. 8, just behind Atlanta and Philadelphia, but slightly better than Baltimore and Chicago, according to Terminix.

The most mosquito infested city in America was Los Angeles, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston.

Terminix, which is part of Memphis-based ServiceMaster, based its ranking on the number of mosquito services rendered in each city in the last year.

The full listing can be seen here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.