Sex offender arrested again after assaulting boy walking his dog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A registered sex offender is accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old boy who was outside with his dog.

Police arrested 59-year-old Reginald Gibson on sexual battery charges after the incident on Gage Avenue on Monday night.

Court records show as the boy was in front of his home, Gibson “approached him and asked for 10 minutes” in the boy’s backyard.

When the victim asked what he meant, police said Gibson grabbed the boy’s private parts.

“It’s a little scary knowing he was in the area and everything, but I sit out here every day, and I haven’t really saw,” neighbor George Jones said.

Jones has lived on Gage Avenue for 30 years. He spends most days out on his porch making sure everything is okay, so he was surprised to hear someone would do this.

Court records show Gibson was previously charged in Shelby County for a sex crime against a minor. In 2015, a 17-year-old girl said he raped her while she was sleeping.

Gibson was convicted of statutory rape and had to register as a violent sex offender. He was sentenced to six years but eligible for release after serving 30 percent of his sentence, and he got out last May.

For now, Gibson is back in jail. Jones said he will keep an even closer watch of what’s happening in the neighborhood.

“Yeah, I’ll be more closely watching, but we watch houses and the neighborhood; everybody is pretty good friends on this street,” Jones said.