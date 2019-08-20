Retired detective offers insight into search for missing Cordova mother

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Taquila Hayes disappeared more than two months ago, but investigators were just notified a week and a half ago.

Now, WREG is finding out more about what may be going on behind the scenes in the case of the missing 41-year-old Cordova mother.

C.T. Freeman is a retired police detective and currently runs a forensic consulting business. We talked to him about the bizarre case of Hayes. Her family hasn’t heard from her since the end of May.

“I always tell new detective commanders that I may talk with over the years the two cases that will come back to bite you in the behind are missing person cases and juvenile cases,” Freeman said. “You really have to be on top of those.”

Family said they would’ve notified investigators of her disappearance sooner, but her husband told them she had been around the home. But as it turns out, he told detectives he hadn’t seen his wife since the beginning of June when she left without her phone and car.