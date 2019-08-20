Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 2 just released

Oxford authorities looking for ‘jerks’ who destroyed flower bed on Square

Posted 4:24 pm, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:25PM, August 20, 2019

 OXFORD, Miss. — The city of Oxford continues to battle poorly behaved patrons who cause problems in the early morning hours.

It may not seem like much, but the three people seen in surveillance footage sitting on a bed of flowers in Oxford Square drive the city crazy.

“For some folks to come through, and just so disrespectfully lay down and destroy all that work in just a few seconds, it is frustrating to say the least,” Mayor Robyn Tannehill said.

A large group of workers clean and treat the square every morning before businesses open and traffic gets going, so going out of your way to damage these flowers is a blatant slap in the face.

“Having some moron come plow our beautiful flowers, which won’t last that much longer, is really disappointing and distasteful,” sales associate Lindsey Baquie said.

The city is hoping to charge the suspects seen in the surveillance footage with destruction of public property and malicious mischief.

“Do I think this is something that someone should go to jail for? Of course not. But I do think it’s something that people should understand that it’s not just they tore up some flowers. They showed a level of disrespect and a lack of care for our community,” Tannehill said.

