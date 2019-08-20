× Oxford authorities looking for ‘jerks’ who destroyed flower bed on Square

OXFORD, Miss. — The city of Oxford continues to battle poorly behaved patrons who cause problems in the early morning hours.

It may not seem like much, but the three people seen in surveillance footage sitting on a bed of flowers in Oxford Square drive the city crazy.

“For some folks to come through, and just so disrespectfully lay down and destroy all that work in just a few seconds, it is frustrating to say the least,” Mayor Robyn Tannehill said.

Help me find these jerks so I can inform them of the planning, work and sweat that goes into making our Square beautiful. These (fill in the blank) destroyed it in seconds. Send all tips to robyn@oxfordms.net. We arrested the last person who thought this was fun. See thread below pic.twitter.com/h7yDT5Ctpl — Robyn Tannehill (@RobynTannehill) August 18, 2019

A large group of workers clean and treat the square every morning before businesses open and traffic gets going, so going out of your way to damage these flowers is a blatant slap in the face.

“Having some moron come plow our beautiful flowers, which won’t last that much longer, is really disappointing and distasteful,” sales associate Lindsey Baquie said.

The city is hoping to charge the suspects seen in the surveillance footage with destruction of public property and malicious mischief.

“Do I think this is something that someone should go to jail for? Of course not. But I do think it’s something that people should understand that it’s not just they tore up some flowers. They showed a level of disrespect and a lack of care for our community,” Tannehill said.