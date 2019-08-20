× Live At 9: Bike The Planet, Just Larry, The Bar-Kays Reloaded

Check out all the Live At 9 interviews from August 20, 2019.

Mel Clark from Bike The Planet

Will this be a summer for the history books? Average global temperatures were the hottest on record last month, and August is expected to be another historically hot month.

But if you have to be outside either with work or play, there are some ways to stay safe. Mel Clark from Bike The Planet is here with three things you can do in this record heat.

Magician “Just Larry” Clark

Magician Just Larry wants to take Memphis audiences on an adventure. But first, this Memphis native and traveling circus performer stopped by our studio.

The Bar-Kays Reloaded

Memphis based funk and soul pioneers The Bar-Kays want to bring their iconic sound to fans of the past, present and future. The group, along with their new lead singer, will give audiences a chance to see their high-energy act right here in the Mid-South later this week.

For more on what to expect, Bar-Kays’ founder and bassist James Alexander and new lead singer Chris J stopped by for Live At 9.

Gold Strike Casino chef Anthony Cieplinski

Gold Strike Casino in Tunica plans to celebrate its 25th anniversary with more than your typical fanfare, and we all know that no good party starts without some tasty food.

Executive Chef Anthony Cieplinki is here with a dish you can make at home or travel to Gold Strike’s new Moneyline Book Bar and Grill to taste.