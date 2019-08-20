× Fight over ice leads to violent attack at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was beaten with a shovel outside of northeast Memphis gas station, and police say the attacker was someone he knew.

Investigators say Prentiss Collins, 57, went to his work truck, grabbed a shovel and began hitting Eddie Dixon repeatedly on the side of his face outside of the BP Gas Station on Covington Pike. They say an argument between the coworkers over who would pay for a bag of ice led to the violent confrontation.

Now Collins is facing an aggravated assault charge.

“That’s crazy. It seems things like this are happening more and more often,” a resident said.

Dixon’s sister told us over the phone that her brother and Collins worked for a landscaper, that’s why they had a shovel. She says Dixon needed stitches on his face, eye and ear.

“He’s got about 14 to 15 stitches on the side of his face.”

Witnesses say the fight happened outside and was captured on camera.

“I’ve never seen anything like that go on here,” a witness said.

Court records show, back in 2005 Collins was accused of hitting his brother over the head with a stick for no reason. The the case was dismissed.