Authorities investigate threats made toward Memphis-area churches

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Law enforcement officers are on alert after threatening notes were left at two Memphis area churches.

The notes were found at the Christ Church and at New Hope Christian Church. Police aren’t saying what the notes said, or if anyone if acing charges. They did say, however, that the police department is aware of the situation and is dealing with it appropriately.

That wasn’t the only thing to make national headlines on Tuesday. The FBI initiated the arrest of a truck driver in Indianapolis who, according to court documents, told a friend he planned a mass shooting at a Memphis church on Thursday.

The circumstances of Matthew Thomas McVicker’s arrest are unclear, but federal court papers include eerie details into McVicker’s alleged plans.

A friend of McVicker’s in Alabama told FBI agents he told her in a phone call that he intended to take his knife and slit the pastor’s throat. He also said he was concerned about how his family would be after he shot up a church. He went on to say, “so I think I’m gonna kill some people on the street and get away with it. Then I’ll kill myself.”

A specific church that he was targeting has not been named.

“Of course I reached out to our director of operations and our staff about what our necessary precautions need to be. We needed to go to several different operational levels that we keep internally for security measures,” Pastor Keith Norman, with First Baptist Church Broad Avenue, said.

“We want to highlight the young lady who passed along the information to the FBI. She did the right thing. She was able to pass along information to law enforcement. It was able to be investigated, and a possible national tragedy was avoided because this young lady did the right thing,” Louis Brownlee, with the Memphis Police Department, said.

Brownlee says the woman followed the important mantra, “If you see something, say something.”

“If you see anything, or hear anything, call law enforcement. Let the professionals deal with it, and let them figure out if it’s credible or not.”

An attorney for McVicker’s family says they’re asking for privacy, and they want him to get the mental health care he needs.