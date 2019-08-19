Suspect charged in Ole Miss student’s death to have bond hearing on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OXFORD, Miss. — As friends of murdered Ole Miss student Ally Kostial work to create a memorial in her honor, the man charged in her death will appear before a judge.

An attorney for Brandon Theesfeld filed a motion for a bond hearing that will be heard Thursday in Lafayette County. Tony Farese is representing Theesfeld and says they're requesting a reasonable bond.

“It will based on the defendant’s means. He’s just a student so he doesn’t have much means. The court will look at that. The court will look at the seriousness of the offense which is murder; a very, very serious matter," Farese said.

Kostial's body was found last month in the Harmontown Community of Lafayette County. Investigators say she'd been shot several times. Theesfeld has been in jail since he was arrested last month.

“He’s tried to remain upbeat. He certainly understands what’s going on. He’s been very candid with us about what’s going on, and the facts of the case, and what occurred on the day in question. It’s a very trying situation for him. I think overwhelming at times but he’s trying to maintain a positive attitude," Tony Farese said.

Farese says Theesfeld will have the support of his parents and sister at Thursday's bond hearing. They will testify as character witnesses.

He encourages people to wait for all the facts in this case to be revealed.

"Mr. Theesfeld is presumed innocent at this time and we will go forward and the state of Mississippi has the burden of proving he’s guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Thursday's hearing will only address the bond motion but Theesfeld's attorneys say he's expected to enter a plea of not guilty at the appropriate time.