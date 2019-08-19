× Residents not surprised man attempted to rob Midtown gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Danny Stafford is facing a slew of charges after police say he broke into a Midtown gas station early Saturday morning.

Stafford used a broken door handle to get try to get through the glass that a clerk was standing behind. He then demanded money and cigarettes. Police say he appeared to be intoxicated.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say Stafford refused to drop the door handle, so they had to use a baton to knock it out of his hand.

Police say Stafford caused around $2,000 worth of damage. He’s charged with attempted robbery, vandalism, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

“It’s scary. It’s scary, but it comes with the business,” a resident said. “I’m not surprised because of the neighborhood. That’s been going on forever around this neighborhood.”

There have been several incidents at the gas station over the last four years, including two shootings, robberies and a carjacking in the parking lot.