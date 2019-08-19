Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 2 just released

Police seek help finding missing woman in Memphis

Posted 5:13 am, August 19, 2019, by

Clarice Lanton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 42-year-old woman who reportedly has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old is missing, and police need help finding her.

Clarice Lanton, who may answer to the name “Mimi,” was last seen around 11 p.m Sunday night in the 3500 block of Hester in East Memphis.

Lanton, who is from the Jackson, Tennessee area, is also diagnosed with depression, police said. She has braided hair and may be wearing brown glasses, a yellow shirt, black coveralls and black Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Memphis Police at 901-545-COPS (2677) or Missing Persons at 901-636-4779.

