Manhunt Monday: Who killed Fate Coaty Jr?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Juanita Pounds is a mother who will never give up on finding her son's killer. In August 2009 her son, Fate Coaty Jr., was attacked inside of his Midtown apartment.

Detectives say the nightmare started when Memphis police responded to a man down call at the Belvedere Gardens Apartments. Neighbors told detectives they heard a fight in Coaty's apartment. When officers arrived, they found Coaty unconscious.

"No one had the right to take his life, but God," Pounds said.

"It appeared he was beaten with an object. He had some pretty severe injuries," Lt. Tony Mullins, with the Memphis Police Department said.

Paramedics rushed Coaty to the Regional Medical Center, but it was too late.

"I got the police at my door, and he tells me that my son had been murdered," Pounds said. "It was the worst day of my life. It put a hole in the my heart that has never healed."

Investigators say Coaty may have known his killers and may have allowed them inside his apartment.

"I'm looking at everybody as a suspect, because you never know who it is," Pounds said.

Witnesses say they saw two men leaving Coaty's apartment, leading officers to believe the motive may have been robbery.

If you know who murdered Coaty, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH. All calls are confidential. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.