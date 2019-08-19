Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 2 just released

Man wanted for impersonating a police officer

Posted 6:09 am, August 19, 2019, by

James Earl Strickland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wearing a bulletproof vest that read “Police” at a Hickory Hill store was no officer, Memphis Police said.

Police say James Earl Strickland, 36, is now wanted for impersonating a police officer, in addition to previous warrants for aggravated assault and theft.

On Aug. 9, police say Strickland, dressed in a police vest, flashed his lights and made a customer move out of a no-parking zone so he could park there.

When he was asked for his credentials, he immediately left the store and sped away in a silver Chevrolet Tahoe, police said.

Police are seeking the public’s help finding him. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.