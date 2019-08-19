× Man wanted for impersonating a police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wearing a bulletproof vest that read “Police” at a Hickory Hill store was no officer, Memphis Police said.

Police say James Earl Strickland, 36, is now wanted for impersonating a police officer, in addition to previous warrants for aggravated assault and theft.

On Aug. 9, police say Strickland, dressed in a police vest, flashed his lights and made a customer move out of a no-parking zone so he could park there.

When he was asked for his credentials, he immediately left the store and sped away in a silver Chevrolet Tahoe, police said.

Police are seeking the public’s help finding him. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.