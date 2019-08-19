× Man accused of setting woman on fire, kidnapping child appears in court

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Police say when Jeremy Manning was caught following a two-state police chase on Aug. 13, he was naked and made serious threats. He had a different demeanor as he stood before a judge on Monday, however.

Manning is facing serious charges, including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, DUI, public intoxication, indecent exposure and evading arrest.

Detectives say his crime spree began when he set his girlfriend on fire before kidnapping the victim’s 3-year-old niece. Manning then drove from Olive Branch to Memphis with the child, and he threatened to harm her by setting her on fire.

Police say things escalated when Manning led them on a chase from Memphis back to Olive Branch. He hit two MPD cruisers and crashed his car before he took off on foot.

During Monday’s court hearing, the judge asked Manning two things – if he could pay his $30,000 bond and if he was doing to hire his own lawyer. Manning answered no to both questions.

Someone else who has unanswered questions is the mother of the 3-year-old who was put in harm’s way. She spoke to us briefly off camera and said her toddler was okay, but her sister is still in the hospital.

Manning and his public defender are set to be back in court next Tuesday.