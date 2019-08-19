× Investigators searching home of missing Cordova woman

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators are searching the Cordova home of a missing woman who was last seen two months ago

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning that investigators are looking for clues at the Starcross Avenue home of Taquila Hayes.

Hayes, 41, disappeared after she clocked out from her job as a nurse at Methodist Hospital on May 21.

According to a missing person’s report, her husband said the last time he saw his wife was the first week of June. He said she came by for her son’s birthday, then left without giving any information about where she was going and leaving her cell phone and car behind.

Her husband then went on to tell detectives he went through his wife’s phone and discovered she had multiple affairs with different men she met on the internet.

The sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with information about the disappearance to contact 901-222-5600.