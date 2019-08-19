Family Dollar resolves 3 of 4 environmental court cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family Dollar representatives faced a judge Monday concerning code violations at four of its Memphis stores.

A Shelby County Environmental Court judge ultimately dismissed three of the four cases against the discount chain after they were able to prove that they had come into compliance at those locations.

Prosecutor Jim Robinson said Family Dollar has cleaned up the trash at their stores on South Third, Millbranch and Mt. Moriah.

At the Mt. Moriah store, which remains closed due to a rodent infestation, Family Dollar was cited for an overflowing dumpster. Robinson said Family Dollar hasn’t been cited for the rodents yet, but said that could change if the problem isn’t corrected.

Family Dollar was fined at least $500 for past violations at the South Third store.

Another case is still open against Family Dollar for a violation at its Ridgemont Avenue store in Raleigh. Although Robinson said trash at the store has been picked up, Family Dollar is still required to build an enclosure around its dumpsters.

Family Dollar will return to Environmental Court on Sept. 16 to try and resolve that case.

In recent months, Family Dollar has faced intense pressure from community activist Patricia Rogers and Memphis pastors to clean up its stores.

Family Dollar hasn’t returned WREG’s request for comment.