Bartlett company Surface Dynamics expanding, adding 110 jobs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bartlett, Tennessee company that provides coatings, 3-D printing and other services for medical manufacturers is expanding, state officials including Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday.

Surface Dynamics will invest nearly $10 million and create approximately 110 jobs in Bartlett over the next five years, according to a statement from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

Surface Dynamics, which has operated in Bartlett since 2010, plans to hire office, engineering and production jobs.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said he was excited to see “high-quality, living wage jobs” expanding in the county.

ECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said medical device makers export more than $3.3 billion in products, the second highest amount among states in the U.S.