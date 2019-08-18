× Sex offenders arrested at Raleigh McDonald’s playground

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two registered violent sex offenders were arrested after police say they were found sitting near children at a McDonald’s playground in Raleigh.

A manager at the McDonald’s at 3363 Austin Peay Highway called police Saturday afternoon after receiving a tip that a known sex offender was staring at kids on the restaurant’s indoor playground.

When officers arrived they found Robert Collier, 26, and Morris Johnson, 51, both sitting near the play area, where three children were playing.

Police checked the sex offender registry and found that Collier had been placed on the registry for attempted aggravated sexual battery in 2018. They said Morris was placed on the registry in 2003 for the same charge.

The manager of the McDonald’s told police Collier was on video sitting in the same area the day before.

Both men were taken to jail and charged with violating the sex offender registry by being within 1,000 feet of a playground where children were present, police said.