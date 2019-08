× Pedestrian killed in East Memphis hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 36-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in East Memphis just after midnight Sunday, police said.

The wreck happened in the 1500 block of Getwell near Dunn.

The driver who hit the man sped away, and no information on the vehicle was available.

A witness told police he’d seen the victim walking in the road just before the crash. The victim was not identified.