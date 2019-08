× Passenger ejected in two-vehicle wreck in Glenview

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a two-vehicle wreck at Southern at South McLean in Glenview Sunday night, Memphis police said.

Officers arrived on the scene at 7:39 p.m. One of the vehicles overturned and a passenger was ejected. The passenger was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.