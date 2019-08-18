× Man charged in attempted robbery at Midtown store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after police say he tried to rob a midtown store.

Danny Stafford, 38, will be in court Monday on charges of attempted robbery, vandalism, public intoxication and resisting arrest. Police say he broke through a glass door to get inside of Dees Oil on Lamar Saturday morning.

The clerk says Stafford demanded money and cigarettes and started knocking down racks of merchandise.

Police say Stafford refused to cooperate with them when they arrived, but officers were eventually able to arrest him.