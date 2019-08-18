× Dog grazed by bullet during attempted robbery in Central Gardens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects are wanted after a woman’s dog was grazed by a bullet during an attempted robbery in the 1500 block of Carr in Central Gardens, Memphis police said.

The woman was walking her dog at 7:30 a.m. Sunday when a black SUV pulled up beside her. The passenger rolled down his window and pointed a black handgun at the victim. He demanded earbuds, but the victim said she didn’t have any and started walking away.

The suspect then fired his gun. The victim’s dog was grazed by the bullet, and a house was also struck.

Police say the suspects are connected to other attempted robberies in the area. They could possible be in a black Nissan Rogue that has damage to the rear driver’s side door.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.