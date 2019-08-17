× Teen accused of shooting up two houses charged with attempted murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is facing several felony charges, including two counts of attempted murder, after police say he confessed to shooting up two houses in Hickory Hill Thursday.

Tyland Mitchell is being held on a $250,000 bond.

No one was hurt, and one of the victims believes an unplanned stop after work may have saved hers and her children’s lives.

“There were bullets inside of their bedrooms, inside of my bedroom, inside of my dining room, inside of the kitchen. Every room on the bottom floor of the house except for our den,” Krissi Bolden said.

For two days her mind has been racing with questions, like who would shoot up her house and why?

“I`m a mother, I`m a teacher, I`m an aunt, I`m a daughter,” she said. “I was just very upset and angry because we have done nothing wrong.”

The first shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Chevy Chase Drive.

Bolden tells WREG 26 bullets hit her house – some of which went straight into both of her young children`s bedrooms, where she says they likely would have been playing if she hadn`t made the last-minute decision to stop at the grocery store that afternoon to pick up a rotisserie chicken for dinner.

“I look at all the places where the bullets hit. One hit by my daughters toy box where she sits on the floor and plays with her toys in her bedroom. One grazed right above my son’s bed where he sits and watches television. One hit in the kitchen where I iron,” she said. “Just the thought of it, the thought that if we had`ve been at home those are the places that we would have been, and we could`ve been killed.’

Bolden says several of her neighbors caught the shooting on their home surveillance cameras, including the suspect`s license plate.

“It was broad daylight,” she said.

Two hours later, less than three miles away on Berrypick Lane, another house was targeted.

A man there tells WREG he was sitting outside when three men drove by and started shooting, sending at least four bullets into his daughter’s house. His wife was also inside at the time, and says a bullet shattered the bathroom window.

Police tracked down and arrested Mitchell at his house Friday, and say he confessed to both shootings.

“I am so happy, I`m relieved,” Bolden said. “I`ll be sleeping at home tonight because I`ve been at my parent`s house because of this… I haven’t wanted to stay here. I tried to stay here and couldn’t sleep. My son is devastated, he couldn’t sleep.”

Police haven’t made any other arrests.

Mitchell will be in court Monday.