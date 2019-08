× Police: Wounded man found at North Memphis store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a wounding call after a man showed up at a store bleeding.

Officers are responding to the scene in the 800 block of Thomas Street.

Police say that someone called and said that a bleeding man had come into the store.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say that they have not received any information on the potential suspect.