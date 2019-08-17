× Pedestrian hit by truck, killed in airport area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a pedestrian was hit by a truck and killed while walking in the airport area on Saturday morning.

According to police, Torrie Rucker, 42, was crossing the street in the area of Shelby Drive west of Airways when he was hit by a truck.

Officers responded to the scene at around 1:55 a.m. Saturday morning.

Rucker was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say that Rucker was walking outside of the crosswalk. Police also say that the driver of the truck has not been charged at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.