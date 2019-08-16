Tigers get a day’s rest after dominating in their first two outings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAHAMAS --After two games and two wins, well two blow out wins, things pretty quiet for the Tigers today here in Nassau. After an early morning clinic for kids here on the island the U of M will have the day off before wrapping up this exhibition tour with two games over the weekend. On the court, so far so good for the blue and grey scoring 249 points in those two wins with an average margin of victory with over 50 points. This team doing what it wants to do all yea, run and gun.

"This is college basketball and this is the pace we need to play at. Just get multiple stops, run, hit threes, get layups, stuff like that. As long as we do that during the year I feel like we can win the national championship," said D.J. Jeffries.

"I'm seeing what I've been seeing for the last three months really, especially the last month. The guys are coming into their own, they understand our language, they understand the principles of what we are trying to do and just the talent level," said Penny Hardaway.

Even getting a day off seems to be slowing this teams momentum, the Tigers just want to get back on the floor.

"Guys want to play, we've got a team full of hoopers, buys that just love to play basketball and get better. I think everyone is psyched to just keep playing games," said Isaiah Maurice.

"Yeah hoopers, we want to play games," said Damion Baugh.

These hoopers back at it on Saturday against the Bahamian national team.