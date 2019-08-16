× Six people in custody after chase crosses county lines

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement has six people in custody after a chase crossed county lines and ended at Canada Road and Interstate 40 in Lakeland.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Highway Patrol said the pursuit started as a speeding and reckless endangerment traffic stop in Haywood County.

After authorities chased them into Shelby County, the occupants of the vehicle fled the car and may have thrown something out of the car. Deputies have K-9 officers searching the area for any evidence.

All six people are in custody.

Currently, this is a felony evading case.

WREG will update this story as we learn more.