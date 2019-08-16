× Search for nurse, mother missing for two months suspended

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The search for a missing Cordova woman has been suspended at the request of the sheriff’s office after the family planned to canvass the neighborhood where Taquila Hayes was last seen.

Friday is the seventh day the sheriff’s office has been involved in the case, but the mother has been missing for more than two months.

Signs are still posted in the Cordova neighborhood pleading for information about a missing mother and nurse. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve had little to no tips about this bizarre case.

The last time 41-year-old Taquila Hayes’ family heard from her was the end of May. The last time she clocked out from her job as a nurse at Methodist Hospital was May 21.

And according to a missing person’s report, her husband said the last time he saw his wife was the first week of June. He said she came by for her son’s birthday, then left without giving any information about where she was going and leaving her cell phone and car behind.

Her husband then went on to tell detectives he went through his wife’s phone and discovered she had multiple affairs with different men she met on the internet.

Samantha Henderson, Hayes’ sister, said she talked to the husband, and he told her what he found and that she had left.

“He kind of had me feeling kind of sorry for him, but at the same time, I was worried because whatever he found in her phone, well that she didn’t want her phone, that she was going to leave,” Henderson said.

But she also said Hayes’ husband said she had been by the home.

She became suspicious, questioned him and realized her sister actually missed her son’s birthday and first day of school.

She said Hayes’ husband told her he hadn’t actually seen his wife since June 1.

“He was still placing my sister in that house,” Henderson said. “For whatever reason, I don’t know.”

We’ve tried reaching Hayes husband multiple times this week. He’s never answered the door or returned our phone calls.