Police catch two suspects, search for more in attempted car thefts near airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects were taken into custody early Friday morning after police say they tried to steal cars off an auto auction lot near the airport.

Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to Adesa Auto Auction near Getwell and East Holmes. The caller said several people were driving vehicles on the lot and attempting to make an escape.

Police set up a perimeter and caught two people. Officers said auto theft was an ongoing problem in the area.

Officers were continuing to search for more suspects and they say at least one may be trapped on the property.