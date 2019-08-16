× Man wanted for allegedly robbing East Memphis Chick-fil-A, taqueria

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man accused of robbing an East Memphis Chick-fil-A and a Summer Avenue taqueria at gunpoint.

Mohammed Abu-Obeid, 20, is wanted for aggravated robbery.

Police say on Monday afternoon he entered Taqueria Tierra Caliente at 3967 Summer Avenue and robbed the restaurant at gunpoint.

Then on Wednesday, police say he robbed the Chick-fil-A at 4916 Poplar Avenue, displaying a handgun and taking money from the register.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.