Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 2 just released

Cousins indicted in Laylah Washington’s shooting death

Posted 4:34 am, August 16, 2019, by

Tylan McCray, left, and Brandon McCray, right

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two cousins have been indicted in the death of a 2-year-old girl who was shot while riding in a car with her mother.

Tylan McCray, 21, was indicted Wednesday on first-degree murder and other charges in Laylah Washington’s death.

Laylah was killed in Memphis in June 2017. Police have said she was riding in a car with her mother, who had been in an argument with four men in a black four-door sedan.

Police said one of the passengers opened fire, and Laylah was hit in the head. She died two days later.

McCray’s cousin, 20-year-old Brandon McCray, is charged as an accessory. Authorities said he was driving the sedan. Online court records do not show if either man has a lawyer.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.