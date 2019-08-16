× Consumer Warning: Sheriff’s Office issues warrant for flooring contractor who hasn’t finished job

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — Danielle Magee came across Robinson Floor Coverings on Facebook and liked what she saw, so she decided to hire him last year to do put in new floors.

She paid $2,700 and liked the result, so much so, she hired him again this year to do the upstairs.

“He said the material is gonna be $1,400 for a pallet,” Magee said.

She paid him in May using both cash and debit card.

“It was supposed to be all flooring throughout here,” she said.

But the hardwood floors never got installed. She still has carpet in her upstairs.

Here’s what she heard back in June.

“He said I would have the money to re-purchase your materials in seven to 10 business days. I gave him that time. He said he would make good on that promise and he still didn’t,” she said.

Magee reported Robinson Floor Coverings to the Tenn. Department of Commerce and Insurance. The opened an investigation, but closed it after not hearing back from Sean Robinson.

That’s why Magee then went to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in July and filed a theft report, resulting in a warrant issued for Robinson’s arrest this week.

When WREG first started looking into this story, we spoke with Sean Robinson on the phone.

He said he got behind on rental payments for his storage shed. Because of that, he lost all his materials in an auction.

WREG went to his home to try to talk to him again Friday.

Family members did not want to give his side of the story, instead promising he’d make bond and asking us to leave.

When we reached Robinson by phone, he said he didn’t know about the warrant until we came to his grandmother’s home and then referred us to his lawyer. He did not answer whether he’d turn himself in to authorities.