Clerk convicted in shooting death of teen who took beer from North Memphis store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grocery store clerk was convicted Thursday of killing a teenager who was stealing beer from a North Memphis store.

Anwar Ghazali was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Dorian Harris. He will be sentenced Sept. 23.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. March 29, 2017 at the Top Stop Shop at 1127 Springdale. Harris took at least one beer from the cooler and left without paying.

Ghazali pulled out a handgun, ran after Harris, then fired several shots. He told a witness “I think I shot him,” but did not call police.

A neighbor found Harris’ body in a nearby backyard two days later.