Westwood High closing early due to repairs

Posted 11:49 am, August 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:50AM, August 15, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Westwood High will dismiss at 11:45 a.m. Thursday due to equipment repairs at the school.

Shelby County Schools said they thought the repairs would be complete, but announced the closure just before it was scheduled to occur.

“All students will be fed lunch before they depart. Staff will be onsite to ensure all children are picked up safely. All normal dismissal procedures will apply and buses will pick up at the dismissal time,” the district stated.

Westwood was also closed early Wednesday due to a power outage.

